NEW CHAIRMAN FOR CO-OP BANK

At its meeting of January 29th, 2019, the Board of Directors of Co-op Bank elected, Darryl Brathwaite as its new Chairman.

Brathwaite has replaced Ambrose Phillip who served as Chairman for the last two (2) years and remains a member of the Board of Directors.

The new Chairman has served on the Board of Directors of the Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited for the last fifteen (15) years.









Brathwaite completed studies at the London School of Accountancy,

London, UK and is an experienced businessman having worked in the UK, Latin America and the Caribbean before returning to Grenada in 1988 to establish Hi-Tech Printery Ltd. as the Managing Director/Owner.

He also served as Deputy President of the Senate of the Parliament of Grenada and has sat on several Government Committees and Statutory Boards including as past President of the Grenada Chamber of Industry & Commerce (GCIC).

Reflecting on his new leadership role on the Board, he commented, “I thank my colleague Directors for the confidence placed in me and, with their continued support and dedication to the governance and raison d’être of the Bank, I anticipate further growth and improved stability of the Bank. On behalf of the Board of Directors I wish to record my appreciation to the former Chairman, Ambrose Phillip, for his stewardship during his term in office.”