ATTORNEY GILL: MY TRACK RECORD SPEAKS

Attorney-at-law Arley Gill, the Grenada government’s choice to replace Dr. Patrick Antoine as the country’s Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has said that his job assignment would not necessarily hamper his day-to-day operations as a practicing lawyer.

Gill made the disclosure in an interview with local reporters in the wake of his appointment to the job as a replacement for Dr. Patrick Antoine who has severed all ties with the ruling New National Party (NNP) administration of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The attorney, who returned home recently from Dominica after a stint as a Magistrate, has taken up most of the court matters that were previously dealt with by Attorney-at-Law Peter David, who is now serving as Foreign Affairs Minister with the NNP administration.

Gill told reporters: “I continue to work every day as I am working now so, I am not leaving to go reside anywhere else”.

The attorney once served as a Minister of State for Culture in the 2008-13 National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of Tillman Thomas, which was swept out of office in 2013 before his removal for allegedly taking decisions that fell within the domain of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Gill was also one of several individuals including Minister David who were expelled from Congress in September 2012 at the height of internal bickering within the party for Control of the government.

The ex-magistrate is considered as a key ally of the David faction which is now actively working within the NNP regime under the banner of “Project Grenada”.









Gill told reporters that he is confident of the new assignment given his stint in government.

He said: “I have served in public office before and I believe that my track record speaks with regards to delivery, commitment, hard work and dedication and one can expect the same level of dedication and commitment in the execution of my duties.

“First of all, obviously, it would be a learning curve to appreciate and understand the issues that are being dealt with then I will take it from there,” he added.

According to Gill, he will first have to be “properly briefed with regards to what is needed by the Foreign Affairs Minister (Peter David) and the Minister of Trade (Oliver Joseph) and so on.”

Since the departure of Dr. Antoine in August 2018, the Keith Mitchell-led government has been slow in appointing persons to fill at least four (4) vacant positions that were previously held by him.

Attorney Gill now awaits an acceptance letter from CARICOM confirming when his appointment date will take effect.

THE NEW TODAY was unable to confirm if Attorney Gill’s confirmation letter has been received by the region’s premier integration body.