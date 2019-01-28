SPICE RECOGNISES OUTSTANDING STAFF PERFORMANCE

Grenada’s only AAA Five Diamond Hotel has again rewarded its stars for their consistent excellent performance. Spice Island Beach Resort held its 2018 Annual Staff Awards function on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 with a number of its employees receiving recognition and high praise for their outstanding performance over the years and throughout 2018 in particular.

“It is important to honour those who continue to keep the resort in the forefront, maintaining our top class service levels and product propelling us to continue to receive worldwide accolades,” said Sir Royston Hopkin KCMG, Chairman & Managing Director. “I refer not only to the award winners of 2018 but to all the hardworking dedicated members of the Spice Family,” he added.

The top award went to a member of the culinary team, Employee of the Year Ellis Thomas, with Godfrey Pierre of the Maintenance department as runner-up.

The resort’s Maintenance Supervisor Andy Andrew received the Supervisor of the Year award. The Chairman’s Awards went to Seymour Thompson of the Front Office Department, Abby Samuel of Janissa’s Spa and Kurt Humphrey of the Food & Beverage Department.









Each department honoured its top employees where Kodi Buckmire, Front Office, Atwell Redhead, Maintenance, Joanne Charles-Roberts, Janissa’s Spa, Veinessa Alexander, Housekeeping Lyndonna Francois, Food & Beverage and Nathalie Stafford, Kitchen Department were awarded for their exemplary performance.

Special Recognition Awards went to Derick Paul, Curlyn Campbell, Beverley Henry-Smith and Katieisha Joseph-Roberts for their consistent outstanding performances in their individual departments. Wendy Simon, Marshanna Frank, Paul Lewis, Patricia John and Marcus Worme won the SPICE Awards.

The Middle Management Award went to Brenda Joseph, Senior Sous Chef and Most Improved Employee was awarded to Allen Baptiste of the Maintenance Department. The resort also acknowledges the impact of its employees on its guests, based on the number of times guests mention their names on their feedback cards upon departure.

Michael Charles was awarded the Guest Services Champion of the Year for having stood out the most in the opinion of guests. Shawna Williams was the runner-up.

An event which saw the distribution of awards valued in total of over $60,000.00 including cash prizes, accommodation and vacation prizes at resorts both in Grenada and overseas, including stays at the luxurious Jade Mountain Resort in St Lucia and Sandals in Barbados, smartphones and numerous gift certificates, was well received by all employees.