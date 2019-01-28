David Andrew is new Education CEO

It’s now official that David Andrew has been elevated within the Ministry of Education to the key position of Chief Education Officer (CEO).

The position had been vacant for nine months since the former CEO in the ministry, Elvis Morain was promoted to the post of Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking at the weekly post-Cabinet Press Briefing at the Ministerial Complex Conference Room on Tuesday, Minister of Education, Emmalin Pierre who made the announcement said that Andrew’s appointment took effect on Monday.

She said, “As of yesterday (Monday), the Public Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Mr. David Andrew to the position of Chief Education Officer within the Ministry of Education.

As we speak, I believe that Mr. Andrew is being officially introduced to the staff at the ministry. Mr. Andrew would have worked in the Ministry of Education for the past couple years and previous to that, would have been attached to one of our secondary schools.”

An official government release Wednesday said: “The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs announces the appointment of David Andrew, M.A, B.A., Cert. Ed., a School Counsellor with this Ministry, to act in the post of Chief Education Officer (CEO), with effect from January 21, 2019.

Andrew, who commenced his new duties on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, has been an educator for the past 25 years. He has served at some of Grenada’s secondary schools and in other local learning institutions. In particular, he was a teacher at the Grenville Secondary School for 10 years and also served as head of the Modern Languages Department, for the latter part of his time there. From his early days as a classroom teacher, Andrew was involved in high level of student motivational activities, which consistently formed part of his interaction with students, staff and other persons across the island.









Andrew is a trained Counselling Therapist, having studied at the Caribbean Nazarene College, in Trinidad and Tobago. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in General Studies, with a concentration in Psychology, and also a Master’s degree in Counselling. Many youth from Grenada and the region have benefitted from his simple, yet effective, motivational style. In 2017 he was awarded the Clinical Network Conference Scholastic Achievement Award, which is presented to an alumni, or student, of the Caribbean Nazarene College, who has advanced the caring profession, by outstanding clinical, or community service, and made a noticeable difference in the quality of life of many people.

“Andrew most recently served as a School Counsellor, in District 4, with the Student Support Services Unit of the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs. He was based at the St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) and was responsible for providing clinical supervision to the Counselling Assistants and Guidance Officers, in the St. David district and some in the St. Andrew district. Additionally, Andrew served as the Team Leader for UNICEF-funded project, Child Friendly Schools.

Andrew comes with the experience of having worked with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, as a Guidance Counsellor to schools and with the youth correctional facility (Youth Training Centre). He also served as an adjunct faculty to the Caribbean Nazarene College, in the areas of Developmental Psychology and Introduction to Psychology and as a Psychologist, with one of the leading employee assistance programme providers – Elder Associates Limited.

Additionally, being fluent in French, Andrew traveled to the Dominican Republic to work with the French speaking survivors of the 2010 Haitian earthquake.

The management and staff of this Ministry congratulate Mr. Andrew, on his appointment, and look forward to working with him, towards the growth and advancement of Grenada’s education system”.

Andrew’s appointment has filled one of two top vacant positions within the Ministry of Education which is now operating with one Permanent Secretary, Jacintha Joseph who has responsibility for Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs.

The other Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Education, Findley Jeffrey has been transferred to the Ministry of ICT in the Office of the Prime Minister allegedly over matters relating to the current ongoing industrial impasse between government and public sector workers.

There are unconfirmed reports that the President of the Public Workers Union (PWU), Rachael Roberts could be shifted out of the Ministry of Education for another posting in the office of Corporative Affairs and Intellectual Property within the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

The Keith Mitchell-led administration is currently locked in a bitter battle with the Roberts-led union, two other public sector bodies and staff associations on pension and gratuity payments.