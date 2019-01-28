BUJU BANTON BOOKED FOR G’DA

Grammy award winning singer, songwriter and producer Mark Anthony Myrie prominently known as Buju Banton will return to Grenada for the first time in over a decade in a highly anticipated hallmark event staged by Sunshine Promotions on May 11at the National Cricket Stadium at Queen’s Park.

Grenada is included in the regionally billed “Long Walk to Freedom tour” being undertaken by Buju Banton following his release after a prison sentence in the United States.

January 2011 was the last time the ace Jamaican reggae artiste had performed in front of a live audience as he was engulfed in legal problems in Florida.

There has been great anticipation by fans worldwide for the return of Buju Banton to the stage.

The Jamaican-born reggae and dancehall music icon will stage a series of live concerts at home and in the Caribbean branded as the “Long Walk to Freedom” tour.

Grenada is the latest island to announce a tour date and is the only OECS island thus far to confirm a staging of the world-renowned tour, through Sunshine Promotions.

The tour will be staged in conjunction with Sunshine Promotions’ annual Mother’s Day event brand – Night of Love – which featured in 2018 another reggae legend, Beres Hammond.

Founder of Sunshine Promotions, Ian St. Bernard, has noted the significance of the Buju Banton event to Grenada and the region.









He said: “Grenada has always been a major player in regional and diasporic entertainment. We are pleased to host the Long Walk to Freedom tour not just for Grenadian residents but welcome our neighbours from the OECS and other Caribbean islands as well as our friends within the diaspora.

“Grenada is well known as one of the safest islands in the Caribbean as it is among the islands with the lowest crime rates in the hemisphere. This almost guarantees a secured spectator experience for all the visitors traveling to witness the concert on the island.

“Sunshine Promotions will make this a regionally affordable event so that our friends from St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Dominica and all the neighbouring islands including Grenadians living in the US and Canada can have the opportunity to witness Buju Banton live in concert.

Sunshine Promotions will collaborate with governmental, non-governmental and corporate organisations to ensure that Night of Love; Long Walk to Freedom is a nationally adopted and supported event.

According to the local organizers, the reception from the Grenadian public, since the tour’s announcement, continues to be encouraging as this promise to be one of the biggest live concerts to be held on the island in recent years.

Among the Caribbean islands to confirm a staging of the Long Walk to Freedom tour are Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, The Bahamas and St. Kitts and Nevis for its annual music festival.

St. Bernard said: “Grenada is proud to be a part of the conversation when considering Caribbean islands that have regionally competitive entertainment products. As a musical destination people can visit Grenada not just to witness its beauty and warmth but to engage in one-of-a-kind signature events in an inclusive, interactive and safe environment”.

Buju Banton was arrested on cocaine charges in 2009 and given a mandatory 10-year sentence in 2011. He was deported to Jamaica on December 7, 2018 after his release from prison.

Days after his conviction, Buju Banton won a Grammy Award for his album Before Dawn.