15 YEARS FOR MURDER

The 28-year old son of prominent religious leader, Ricardo Alleyne, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the June 24, 2017 killing of 49-year-old Anthony Alexander of Laura Land, St. David.

Female High Court judge, Justice Paula Gilford imposed the sentence which will be calculated as nine (9) months being equivalent to one (1) year in prison last week Friday, at the St. George’s No. 1 High Court, some six (6) weeks after Alleyne pleaded guilty to the offence on December 7, 2018.

At the time of the incident, the deceased and now convicted man were both patients at the Rathdune Unit of the Mt. Gay Psychiatric Hospital in St. George.

According to the evidence presented to the court, the two were both restricted to their beds due to mental problems.

However, while both hands and feet of the deceased were completely constrainted, Alleyne had the liberty of his right hand but his feet and his left hand were constrained.

After the killing took place, Alleyne was reportedly found with “his right hand holding the neck of the deceased” who died as a result of Asphyxia by Strangulation.

The incident occurred days after Alleyne was admitted to the mental health institution for evaluation following an incident on June 14, 2017, in which he reportedly stabbed his 58-year-old mother in their home at Mt. Parnassus.

It is understood that Alleyne, started to act strange, looked at his mother and called her a sorcerer, accusing her of performing sorcery, before proceeding to stab her in the chest.

THE NEW TODAY understands that a charge of wounding that was slapped on Alleyne is not being pursued by the State.

Alleyne has since been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, which is defined as a chronic mental disorder in which a person loses touch with reality (psychosis).

In Mitigation before sentence was handed down, Counsel for the murder convict, Attorney Pauline Hannibal called three (3) character witnesses who all informed the court that Alleyne was a very pleasant, warm-hearted, respectful and friendly person, who withdrew himself and became anti-social following the sudden death of his sister, approximately 12 years ago.









Testimony was also given that Alleyne also resorted to alcohol and drug abuse as well.

Attorney Hannibal told the court that her client was very remorseful, accepted responsibility and has recognised the seriousness of the offence and that he has caused grief to the family.

However, she expressed the view that the mental institution should also be held responsible for the death of the St. David resident, given that according to the evidence in the case, her client was reportedly acting “hyper and uncontrollably” upon his arrival at the mental health facility.

She also drew the court’s attention to the distance between her client’s bed and the bed of the now deceased man, noting that he was stationed a mere “three (3) feet away from the victim.

“At the time, he was very hyper, fighting with other patients and staff,” she told the court, pointing out that the “circumstances (were) set up as such that a patient (who was) acting up, was placed so close to another.”

Speaking with THE NEW TODAY following the sentencing hearing, the female attorney also noted that the deceased could not fight back to defend himself because he was totally constrained, neither could he have escaped from the attack.

“Even if he (the deceased man) was not able to fight back, if he wasn’t restrained, he might have been able to run but he was just there,” Attorney Hannibal said.

In handing down the 15-year sentence, Justice Gilford ruled that the killing was something Alleyne clearly did on impulse because of his illusions due to his psychosis, noting that in this particular case, the mitigating factors heavily outweighed the aggravating, rendering him incapable of forming an evil intent of malice or pre-meditation.

While in prison, the convicted Alleyne has to undergo psycho-therapy treatment and treatment for his psychosis along with counseling for substance abuse.

Alleyne, who up to his sentencing last week Friday, had been on remand at the prison for one (1) year and six (6) months, was also ordered to matriculate English and Mathematics at the CXC level.

Attorney Hannibal said, while she will have to speak with the family of the convicted man regarding the sentence handed down, in her opinion, the judge’s conclusion was rational.

“I find her decision was well reasoned and based on the reasoning…I think the conclusion was rational,” the attorney told THE NEW TODAY after the sentence was handed down last week Friday.