STABBED TO DEATH!!!

Grenada recorded its first murder for 2019 with Friday night’s slaying of 33-year-old Mt. Rush resident, Garvin Anthony, who is known by law enforcement officers as a player in the illegal drug trade.

Anthony who is originally from Calivigny, succumbed to stab wounds at the hands of 30-year-old Nyron Parris, who allegedly used a cutlass to stab him to death just after 11:30 p.m at a local bar on St. John’s Street in St. George’s.

A police spokesman could not say whether the killing was drug related or the exact motive behind it.

Parris who is from Beausejour, St. George was arrested and charged for the indictable offence of Non-Capital Murder.

Unrepresented, the murder-accused made his first court appearance Tuesday at the St. George’s No. 2 Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tahira Gellineau, where he indicated his intention to retain counsel to assist him in the matter.

Bail was not an option for Parris as the indictable murder charge is not a bailable offence at the level of the Magistracy and he was remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison until February 4.

Emotions got the best of outraged family members and friends, who flocked the court compound creating a chaotic atmosphere when the accused emerged from the police vehicle accompanied by a heavy police presence as he appeared in court on the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

A number of threats were hurled at Parris as he was led into and out of the court – “You go get it, what he go (going to) tell me? Sorry, sorry can’t bring back my son. Murderer. I don’t know what does do them, what they feel – they could just kill people children just so, he must get it”.

Information reaching THE NEW TODAY is that the suspect is known to always carry a sharpened instrument with him.









Parris is accused of using a cutlass to stab Anthony to death during an altercation that reportedly occurred at the local bar where THE NEW TODAY understands that illegal gambling takes place on a regular basis.

Speaking with THE NEW TODAY after Tuesday’s court hearing, the mother of the deceased, Theresa Anthony said that her son was not gambling when the incident occurred and related her understanding of the circumstances leading up to the killing.

“They said that he (deceased) came (to the bar) with $500.00 and he said, I come with my money tonight, if I lose it ah taking back (I will take back) all and by the time he said that three (3) guys were up on him and he said is a joke ah making…and his girlfriend called him on the phone and when he was going down the step, the guy jook him from behind with a half of cutlass but when he jook him he turned back (around) and then he got a cut in his hand.,” said the grieving mother.

The girlfriend of Anthony also spoke to THE NEW TODAY Monday and described him as “a very nice person and did not deserve to die like that.”

Following last Friday’s fatal incident, a video went viral on social media showing the deceased laying on the floor with what appears to be a chop wound to the left side of his chest.

A release from the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) said that the post-mortem concluded that Anthony died as a result of hypovolemic shock as a result of multiple stab wounds to his body.

He was reportedly stabbed twice in the abdomen and once in his left hand.

A few weeks ago, police were reportedly engaged in a lock down of an area in Mt. Rush to flush out a number of persons including Anthony for their alleged activities in the illegal drug trade.

Meanwhile, police do not suspect foul play in connection with the death of Kilroy Thorne, a 36-year-old man who was discovered dead in a drain in his hometown, Simon, St. Andrew at about 7:00 a.m. last week Saturday.

According to autopsy results released Tuesday by CRD, Thorne died as a result of respiratory insufficiency, broncho pneumonia and epilepsy.