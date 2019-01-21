Pension engagement committee refers pension deadlock to Labour Commissioner

Chairman of Government’s Pension Engagement Committee, Honourable Oliver Joseph has referred the deadlock in pension negotiations with trade unions and staff associations representing public officers to Labour Commissioner, Mr. Cyrus Griffith.

The referral is in keeping with the procedures for settling disputes as provided for in Section 45, Sub-section 2 of the Labour Relations Act, CAP157A.

In a letter to the Labour Commissioner, Hon. Joseph said, “there has been little advancement on narrowing the respective positions.”

Both sides have already agreed on the need for a pension plan for public officers. Government is offering a pension of 70% for its employees, which will require Government to top-up the pension paid by NIS.









What is at issue, is the advanced payment of pension or gratuity. The Government’s latest offer is 8% gratuity with reduced pension for eight years. The unions and staff associations have maintained their demand for 25% gratuity which the Government has repeatedly said is not affordable or sustainable.

The unions and staff association have also written to the PEC Chairman, informing him that they “do not find it necessary to continue negotiations on behalf of established workers.”

Through separate correspondence, also addressed to the PEC Chairman, the unions and staff association said they are open to discussions on “matters relating to un-established public officers.”

The Government of Grenada continues to affirm its commitment to pension restoration and reform for the benefit of all employees.

(The above was submitted by the Government Information Service)