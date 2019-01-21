ESCAPED PRISONER STILL AT LARGE

Police have mounted a massive manhunt for 35-year-old Hayden Phillip who escaped from the Richmond Hill Prison in broad daylight eight days ago.

The Cherry Hill resident, who was discovered missing around 3:45 p.m. last week Thursday, is creating panic in the society as some homeowners especially females are worried that he remains on the loose.

A release issued Monday by the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) said that the search for Phillip has intensified and warned the general public that according to section 383 of the Criminal Code CAP 72 (A) Volume 4 of the 2010 Continuous Revised Laws, it is an offence to harbour, conceal or aid in the concealment, of any person who has committed a crime.

When contacted via telephone last week Friday, Prison Commissioner John Mitchell told THE NEW TODAY that prison officials are quite aware as to where the prisoner passed to escape from the penitentiary and all efforts are being made to effect his recapture.

“We are quite aware as to where he escaped…We at the prison (along) with the RGPF (Royal Grenada Police Force), have taken the appropriate steps to recapture him,” he said.

Mitchell pointed out that “there are occasions when these things happen” and solicited the assistance of the general public in helping to recapture the prisoner.









“The public normally assist us very well (in) that every inmate or prisoner that has escaped, we are able to recapture them”, he said.

He acknowledged that the civilian population are often fearful when prisoners escape from the Richmond Hill prison and this is something that the prison and police force are “giving high consideration to and we are putting in all efforts for his recapture”.

Information reaching THE NEW TODAY is that at the time of his escape, Phillip was serving a sentence for Contempt of Court.

According to an informed source, the escaped prisoner is no stranger to the Richmond Hill Prison and is known to have served a sentence for the offence of murder.

Commissioner Mitchell stressed that “the mere fact that he (Phillip) was able to escape, means that there is some system or faucet that we need to strengthen but there isn’t an urgent cry with regards to security at the prison”.

“It’s just that he (Phillip) would have found an opportune time and area to escape. We are obviously going to implement every security measure to ensure that this does not happen again”, he said.

The police are urging anyone seeing Phillip or who may have any information about his whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 440-3921, 3999, 2266; Central Police Station at 440-2244, South Saint George Police Station at 444-4454, St. Paul’s Police Station at 440-3224, Police emergency at 911 or the nearest police station.