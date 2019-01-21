An online platform for farmers and consumers

An online link has been created to provide an avenue for farmers and potential consumers to connect in finding everything agriculture.

The Agricultural Network, which is the brain child of local journalist, Maryam Tawfiq, is a digital community for persons within the agricultural industry that allows its members to share information, and connect with agricultural suppliers and customers.

The user friendly environment of the theagriculturalnetwork.com consists of directory and research centre, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to accommodate and connect persons, businesses, institutions and organisations involved in the agriculture industry.

The Network, launched at the Grenada Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) last Friday under the slogan “Make Agriculture Great Again”, was attended by a number of representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture who endorsed the move to create a platform that will push the sector forward.

Tawfiq, who has been working on this for quite a number of years, said that this was all derived from the passion she noticed that comes from farmers after reaping a crop and the need to provide an avenue to have easier marketing of their produce.

“There are a lot of things that goes on in the agricultural industry and there is a missing link that connects people to make agriculture move forward. There’s no doubt in my mind that agriculture is the coolest thing that you can think about but we see people looking at it, as not as exciting as other topics. It’s not that agriculture is not sexy and exciting, it’s that the people involved are not connected to express and to show what is important and what agriculture is really about…”, she said.

“…My commitment to agriculture is based on passion and love. You cannot see somebody plant a seed or a little piece of stick into the ground…for example a Cassava, you take a little thing, you stick it into the ground and months later you have this huge thing and the people that make it happen, just their reaction alone is unbelievable. So, that’s basically where this came from for me and the commitment to it – it will never go away,” she added.

The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) representative in Grenada, Reginald Andall believes that the availability of such a platform will work well for Grenada and the Caribbean in terms of trade.









Andall noted that billions of dollars are traded online every day in Agriculture and that “…our agriculture in Grenada is way behind and has to catch up.”

“We are blessed in this country with a lot of agricultural resources and it’s right before our eyes, some of us cannot see. Because of our social and educational conditioning which keeps us in a home minded mentality, all to the benefit of the bigger countries, who want us to export to them raw materials so that they can make their millions in their chocolates and so on, while we stay poor from exporting raw products”, he said.

According to Andall, the vision and creativity and persistence of Tawfiq whom he described as “this new savior has brought something new to the industry.

“I would like to encourage us who have the power, big or small to partner with her to make this Agricultural Network a success, to help to generate income for ourselves, for our children and for our grand children and the many young people in our nation”, he said.

Chief Land Use Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Trevor Thompson, who represented Minister of Agriculture, Yolande Bain-Horsford at the launch gave the commitment of government to the initiative.

Thompson said that the minister was in full support of the project and encouraged Tawfiq to seek out information and material from the ministry.

“She (the minister) has mandated all of the departments to begin to prepare radio and television programmes with knowledge, information etc. that will help farmers to make the transition. So she sees this launch of this platform as extremely important because it will help to promote the Ministry’s programmes and its activities. On her behalf, she has asked me to pledge her support to this initiative as it can only add value to what the ministry is presently doing and hopes to do with its plans and programmes in 2019 and beyond.

“… She believes that it can enhance the communicating of information, knowledge, technology and other added value products to the agricultural sector. She believes that it will help farmers to better understand the role that they play in ensuring that (1) our people eat local and (2), that they continue to buy local.

Agriculture which for years was the leading sector for the island in terms of employment and foreign exchange earnings, is now lagging behind tourism.