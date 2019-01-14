“WELCOME TO THE WORLD”

Babies are a special gift at any time, but especially so, when they are born on New Year’s Day.

Republic Bank joins in welcoming four (4) new babies born January 01, 2019. Each brings the promise of many happy and wonder-filled moments.









As is customary, Republic Bank presented each baby with a basket filled with goodies, valued at $125.00 and a Gift Certificate for a RightStart savings account, valued at $100.00. The RightStart account is designed for persons from birth to 19 years old.

This gesture is made to help the parents instill a good savings habit in their child, from birth.

The gifts were presented by Manager, Retail Services – St. George’s Cluster, Althea Roberts who on making the presentations congratulated the moms on their new bundles of joy and wished each a lifetime of good health and happiness.

All four (4) babies were born at the General Hospital, St. George’s; with the first birth at 4.45 a.m.