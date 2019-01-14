“WELCOME TO THE WORLD”

  January 14, 2019 - 10:00 am |

Babies are a special gift at any time, but especially so, when they are born on New Year’s Day.

Mrs. Althea Roberts, Manager – Retail Services, St. George’s Cluster presenting tokens to the proud moms of new-year born babies

Republic Bank joins in welcoming four (4) new babies born January 01, 2019. Each brings the promise of many happy and wonder-filled moments.




As is customary, Republic Bank presented each baby with a basket filled with goodies, valued at $125.00 and a Gift Certificate for a RightStart savings account, valued at $100.00. The RightStart account is designed for persons from birth to 19 years old.

This gesture is made to help the parents instill a good savings habit in their child, from birth.

The gifts were presented by Manager, Retail Services – St. George’s Cluster, Althea Roberts who on making the presentations congratulated the moms on their new bundles of joy and wished each a lifetime of good health and happiness.

All four (4) babies were born at the General Hospital, St. George’s; with the first birth at 4.45 a.m.

Tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.