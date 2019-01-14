GUT President accuses government of dishonesty

President of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) Lydon Lewis has accused the ruling New National Party (NNP) administration of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of engaging in dishonesty in the impasse with public sector employees on the 25% dispute on pension and gratuity payments.

The broadside from Lewis came three days before negotiations were expected to resume between public sector unions and government’s Pension Engagement Committee (PEC) on the burning and outstanding pension issue.

“I think the government is being very dishonest (and) are not looking for creative ways to ensure that this problem is rectified and are bent on keeping people in abject poverty after they have retired and the workers would have to determine how best to deal with that issue”, he told THE NEW TODAY in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

The GUT boss gave a strong hint that a meeting to be held today (Friday) with the government team of negotiators could possibly be the last he would attend to discuss the pension issue.

The union had summoned school principals and teachers to a meeting Wednesday at the auditorium of the Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS) at Tanteen “to make important decisions regarding the current impasse and the way forward concerning the issues of pension and gratuity”.

The GUT has already instituted a work to rule and most schools were forced to cancel their cross country runs as teachers did not participate in the activity.

The Mitchell-led government has offered 8% gratuity instead of the initial, strongly rejected 2% offer on the premise that it cannot afford to pay the 25%, which is guaranteed in the Constitution, the supreme law of the land on the premise that it would risk losing good standing with the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Prime Minister has expressed fears that a 25% payment would put a strain on the economy and bring to a halt several government initiatives such as the de-bushing and Imani programmes among others.

In a letter to the unions, dated January 4, newly installed Chairman of the PEC, Caricom Affairs Minister, Oliver Joseph, invited the public sector unions and staff associations to continue pension negotiations.

The letter also reiterated that “the 1958 formula for calculating gratuity (25% x full pension x 12.5 years) is unaffordable and unsustainable,” but said that “government remains open to considering all other options to reach an amicable settlement.”









Lewis said that he is looking towards his membership for directions on the way forward at Wednesday’s meeting.

The GUT president noted that “government has indicated by their own admission that the negotiations…are not going anywhere because if you are saying that they cannot give us anything that we are asking for, in other words you are saying it makes no sense going forward with the negotiations and I think that would be a topic for discussions (with members) tomorrow at our general meeting.”

According to Lewis, while “Wednesday’s meeting would confirm whether we continue negotiations,” from where he sits, “Friday’s meeting would be the last”.

“In fact, from where I sit, going to the negotiation table has been a total waste of time. To me it doesn’t make sense and the members would be given the facts as to why it doesn’t make sense and they would determine what happens after that,” he added.

Lewis also accused the Minister Joseph-led PEC of lying about what the 8% truly represents.

He said: “The 8% has been misrepresented. The Pension Engagement Committee has lied to the public as to what the 8% is…the 8% would work out to less than 2% in most of the cases (and even) zero, in some cases.

“So, it’s highly deceitful on the part of the Pension Engagement Committee to say that they are offering 8%, when the truth and the fact (the crux of the matter is), 8% of what”.

Additionally, Lewis said, the GUT is contemplating its legal options but it is not a decision that he can make in isolation.

“We have sought legal advice and that too will be discussed at the meeting (with the membership)…we will let our membership know what our lawyers are saying…whatever the case may be, the going around in circles…would stop and it would stop on Friday,” he declared.

Meanwhile, President of the Technical and Allied Workers Union (TAWU) Senator Andre Lewis reiterated his union’s firm position on the 25% gratuity payment.

“We haven’t changed our position…they (PEC) invited us to a meeting and we will see what happens from there,” Sen. Lewis told THE NEW TODAY, when contacted on Tuesday.

President of the Public Workers Union (PWU) Rachael Roberts also pledged to continue the struggle in the best interest of the workers.

Noting that the “trade unions do things in unison,” the female trade unionist said: “PWU would satisfy the interest of our members.”

The PEC letter of invitation to the unions included a proposed agenda which list the following – final agreement and sign-off on the draft negotiation protocol; discussion and agreement on the age of retirement and the continuation of negotiations on the advanced payment of pension and gratuity.