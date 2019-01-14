Government to institute “Park and Shuttle” System

Minister of Transport, Gregory Bowen has announced plans by government to introduce a number of transportation initiatives within the first quarter of 2019 including a park and shuttle system to help ease the flow of traffic into the town of St. George.

Minister Bowen told reporters at Tuesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing that government is looking at areas in Tanteen and Queen’s Park, St. George where vehicles can be allowed to park in order to facilitate the system.

He said that motorists in some sections of the island will be allowed to park at Queen’s Park and then take a shuttle and come into St. George.

“That shuttle will be moving to and fro very quickly …. all the cars and so will not be coming into the town to cluster traffic”.

According to the senior government minister only special vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed into the city “so you will not have that cluster in town”.

Minister Bowen stated that vehicles coming from another part of the island will have to park in the Tanteen area and persons would have to take the shuttle to get into town.

He disclosed that a specific route would have to be created for persons who may be heading to Grand Anse from the Western and Northern sides of the island.

He said: “If you’re going from Gouyave to Grand Anse, the Climate Smart City will propose a route. We will have to expand Cemetery Hill, all over Old fort so that you can come down to join the Grand Anse road but you may be able to pass through certain areas in town”.









The minister announced that government is currently holding discussions with private bus owners to have “this initiative rolled out smoothly”.

“We are now discussing with the private sector, the buses, how many buses you should own. In fact, they’ve asked government to participate…if you have to get four shuttles, the private sector may put 60% and they’re asking government to put 40% in the cost of the shuttle…it will make sense for us to do that to ease up the congestion in the town”, he said.

Minister Bowen stated that by end of the first quarter of 2019, legislation should be passed in Parliament and implemented for the initiative to come into effect.

The Number Two man in the ruling New National Party (NNP) administration also commented on plans first announced in the middle of 2018, for government to look at ways in which it can provide after hours transportation especially for hotel workers who are often left stranded after finishing a late night shift at hotels in the south of the island.

Minister Bowen stressed that the Bus Association is willing and prepared to work with government on the plan.

He said: “They demanded that we put the rules in place because if four buses work this week and another six are looking at the side and they see that they make something, then they will flood the business and everybody will break down, so, they asked us to manage the buses. So, you say we have four working today in the Gouyave route, St. Andrew route, St. David route, another four will be working (tomorrow)”.

One of the other requests which came from the Bus Association, according to Minister Bowen was that government should meet any shortfalls in their income from the new plan.

“In other words, they have their expenses to pay and they must make their small profit, if they don’t make it, the state should meet the shortfalls. So, if we start with four buses, eventually…it’s like how you help the airlines when they come to Grenada, it is not unreasonable and we’re looking at this now.

“We hope, because we must be fiscally responsible and we do not have a lot of funds to play with, so we hope they will be able to do it without government intervening but once there is significant evidence that government should, I think we will support it.

Minister Bowen indicated that this initiative should also come on stream before the end of the first quarter of 2019.