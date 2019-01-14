Clear Harbor Announces “Employee of The Year” Award Recipients

On December 8th Clear Harbor hosted their “Employee of the Year” ceremony.
Employees were given the opportunity to recommend other employees in different departments for making a significant contribution to the company’s success. The following areas were used to determine the winners of the award:
* Great attendance
* Exceptional performance
* Positive attitude
* The ability to be a positive role model
* Dependability & Reliability
* Assist with enhancing the image of the company* Willingness to assist other employees or with special projects when needed
Clear Harbor takes pride in recognizing their employees who contributes positively to the overall business by helping with others’ growth and development as well as providing world class customer service to their clients. During the ceremony twenty-six (26) employees were awarded for the exceptional service provided. The winners are as follows:
Akida Charles – Customer Account Executive
Kefim David – Customer Account Executive
Avi Charles – Administrative Generalist
Kellisha Hazzard – Supervisor
Benedict Peters – Security Guard
Keshon Joseph – Customer Account Executive
Cadisha Andrews – Customer Account Executive
Marvin Hosten – Desktop Technician
Carlata Calliste – Quality Assurance Coach
Rachel Nesta Joseph – Custodian
Casira Peters – Customer Account Executive
Rendell Pierre – Soutions Technician Claude Jones – Customer Account Executive
Ria Charles – Supervisor
Daryll John – Supervisor
Rockell Lewis – Supervisor
Deon Thomas-Gilbert – Supervisor
Shinelle Charles – Advocate
Jarrell Jeremiah – Transportation Service
Teril Douglas – Customer Account Executive
Jessica N.T Heuton – Supervisor
Tracy Ann Andrews – Trainer
Jevon Belmar- Reporting Analyst Supervisor
Tracy Williams – Customer Account Executive
Kaiyana Thomas – Customer Account Executive
Trevern Murray – Operation Support Coordinator
As Clear Harbor continues to expand, they are constantly seeking ways to improve what they do to satisfy the needs of their employees, clients, and the country.
A special congratulations goes out to all of the winner for their contribution across 2018.