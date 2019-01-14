Clear Harbor Announces “Employee of The Year” Award Recipients

On December 8th Clear Harbor hosted their “Employee of the Year” ceremony.

Employees were given the opportunity to recommend other employees in different departments for making a significant contribution to the company’s success. The following areas were used to determine the winners of the award:

* Great attendance

* Exceptional performance

* Positive attitude

* The ability to be a positive role model

* Dependability & Reliability

* Assist with enhancing the image of the company* Willingness to assist other employees or with special projects when needed

Clear Harbor takes pride in recognizing their employees who contributes positively to the overall business by helping with others’ growth and development as well as providing world class customer service to their clients. During the ceremony twenty-six (26) employees were awarded for the exceptional service provided. The winners are as follows:

Akida Charles – Customer Account Executive

Kefim David – Customer Account Executive

Avi Charles – Administrative Generalist

Kellisha Hazzard – Supervisor

Benedict Peters – Security Guard

Keshon Joseph – Customer Account Executive

Cadisha Andrews – Customer Account Executive

Marvin Hosten – Desktop Technician

Carlata Calliste – Quality Assurance Coach









Rachel Nesta Joseph – Custodian

Casira Peters – Customer Account Executive

Rendell Pierre – Soutions Technician Claude Jones – Customer Account Executive

Ria Charles – Supervisor

Daryll John – Supervisor

Rockell Lewis – Supervisor

Deon Thomas-Gilbert – Supervisor

Shinelle Charles – Advocate

Jarrell Jeremiah – Transportation Service

Teril Douglas – Customer Account Executive

Jessica N.T Heuton – Supervisor

Tracy Ann Andrews – Trainer

Jevon Belmar- Reporting Analyst Supervisor

Tracy Williams – Customer Account Executive

Kaiyana Thomas – Customer Account Executive

Trevern Murray – Operation Support Coordinator

As Clear Harbor continues to expand, they are constantly seeking ways to improve what they do to satisfy the needs of their employees, clients, and the country.

A special congratulations goes out to all of the winner for their contribution across 2018.