The credit card scam

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority, Dr. Bert Brathwaite on Monday officially informed staffers at the state-controlled body that an investigation will be launched into allegations of misuse of the funds of the enterprise.

Well-placed sources told THE NEW TODAY that Dr. Brathwaite met with staffers at the head office of Solid Waste at the Grenada Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) compound at the Frequente Industrial Park at Grand Anse in St. George’s.

He said that the Chairman informed staffers that he had received a query from THE NEW TODAY newspaper about the unauthorised usage of the two credit cards belonging to the state entity. (See front page story).

According to the source, the Chairman requested print outs concerning the usage of the credit cards in recent months to ascertain whether the allegations brought to his attention had any truth in them.

He said that while Dr. Brathwaite was addressing staffers his cellphone rang, he looked at it and indicated to staffers that it was a call from a particular employee of THE NEW TODAY who was apparently trying to reach him on the allegation making the rounds.

The Solid Waste Chairman did not take the call.









However, this newspaper was told that there were looks of anxiety and discomfort on the faces of some staff members as the Chairman spoke about his intention to get at the bottom of the so-called credit card scandal.

He reportedly dropped hints that he would be inclined to approach the two commercial banks issuing the credit cards for use by the Solid Waste as part of the probe into the alleged misuse of the funds of the state corporation.

One of the two credit cards is reportedly assigned to the Public Relations department of the authority for use in purchasing promotional items and the other is assigned to the Office of the General Manager to carry out other functions for Solid Waste.

THE NEW TODAY was also told that after the staff meeting, a number of documents were allegedly destroyed by the use of a shredding machine on the compound.

It is not known if any of the documents allegedly destroyed are related to the credit card statements.

Dr. Brathwaite is said to have spent most of Monday on the compound of Solid Waste engaged in several meetings.