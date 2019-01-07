Police investigates Sunday morning fire

An abandoned building on Simmons Street in St. George’s that once belonged to the island’s former Attorney General, Derek Knight has been destroyed by fire during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

A police spokesman told THE NEW TODAY that in recent times the run-down building was taken over by vagrants.

Information reaching this newspaper indicate that firemen observed the blaze from their base on The Carenage and arrived on the scene of the fire at around 3:25 a.m.









According to Head of the Fire Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Glenroy Corion, the fire response team was able to contain the fire within an hour’s time.

Asp. Corion confirmed on Monday that the abandoned building is often used by vagrants, who go there to engage in all kinds of activities and investigators have not ruled out the possibility that one of the individuals lit a fire, which went out of control.

The police officer confirmed that no one was injured in the fire, however, he was not in a position to say what actually caused the blaze.

Police investigations continues into the cause of the fire on the property, which was a crime scene approximately seven (7) years ago, when a young woman was allegedly murdered and dismembered there.