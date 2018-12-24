23-year-old man sent to prison for 13 years

A 23-year-old La Digue, St. Andrew man, who was facing 20 years on an Attempted Murder charge, was sent off to prison for 13 years and one (1) month following a sentence handed down last week Thursday by High Court Judge, Justice Paula Gilford.

Deron Jeffery pleaded guilty to attacking his 56-year old uncle, who is also from La Digue, on September 21, 2017, with a cutlass.

The court was told by the State Prosecutor, Crown Counsel Brendon La Touche that prior to the incident the uncle took the now convicted man to live with him at his La Digue home.

The altercation between them ensued from a falling out they had, which resulted in the uncle asking the nephew to pack up and leave.









According to La Touche, an angry Jeffrey “decided to lay in wait close to where the uncle lives and attacked him while he was on his way home that evening and threatened to kill him in the process.”

Jeffery, was 20 years old when he committed the offence, which resulted in his uncle receiving several chop wounds about the body including his head.

The convicted man who retained the services of Attorney-at-Law George Prime to assist him, has three (3) previous convictions, two (2) being of a similar nature, and one for Possession of an Offensive Weapon.

As part of his sentence, Justice Gilford ordered Jeffery to undergo counseling and therapy for drug addiction.

If he fails to comply with this aspect of the sentence, Jeffery faces a default sentence of one (1) year prison term.