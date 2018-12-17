Labour Senator calls for empathy to Scotia Bank workers

Labour representative in the Senate, Andre Lewis is at odds with statements made by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell who welcomed the move by Republic Financial Holdings limited to acquire the shares of the Bank of Nova Scotia.

The position of the Grenadian Prime Minister differed from that of his Antiguan counterpart, Gaston Browne who served notice of his intention not to support the takeover of Scotiabank operations in the Eastern Caribbean by the Trinidad company.

Speaking at a sitting of the Upper House at the Parliament Building at Mt. Wheldale, St. George, Sen. Lewis said it is becoming a recurring decimal for him to be speaking to workers about possible job losses and government should show a little more concern to the workers as they are the ones who stand to be affected by the Scotiabank issue.

“I am aware that the Government of Grenada through our Prime Minister has welcomed the takeover or the buying over of Scotia by Republic. I am aware that other people in the country have seen this as a positive move – that’s when you look at numbers – but human beings are who we are here to serve and it’s not about numbers and what is printed (as) at the end of the day, it has to be translated into something”, he said.

"I would have preferred to have heard a response from the government which empathises with the possible fallout that will come on these workers. It has become too much of a routine exercise to me to be visiting work places to be speaking to workers about job losses", he added.









According to Sen. Lewis, the approach taken by Prime Minister Browne of Antigua and Barbuda where the process to buy over Scotiabank was delayed should be the directive taken by Grenada instead.

He said that the Technical & Allied Workers Union (TAWU) of which he serves as the President General met with the local Soctiabank workers on the subject matter.

“So, in Antigua for instance we have Prime Minister Gaston Browne saying hold on Republic, hold on Scotia, mash breaks, not so fast. At the end of the day, it may happen but what it demonstrates is this Prime Minister’s understanding, likewise in Guyana, of the implications for the worker who has a family, for the worker whose family after being informed that in six months time, someone who has made a career in banking does not know what will happen to them and this child will have to be psychologically prepared and that’s the discussion that we had with the workers.. I have been doing that too regular colleagues.

“…I would like to hear the government … make pronouncements on this issue rather than welcoming it because when you buy over and you merge and that’s the argument … it is Republic, it is regional right, but, I’ve also heard the argument that Republic may be positioning itself for take-over by another entity and these are quality jobs, these are quality jobs.

“We do not want to have a state of people depending on the state. We want to ensure that our policies and our policymakers can speak out and find ways and means of encouraging investors and existing investors to hold on to jobs rather than appearing to encourage it.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is said to be looking closely at the Scotiabank matter and its implications for the banking sector in the sub-regional grouping.