Darbeau man gets 13 months for escaping unlawful custody

High Court Judge, Justice Paula Gilford has imposed a 13-month prison sentence on Darbeau, St. George resident, Toobooi “Timothy” Williams, for the offence of Escaping Lawful Custody, in connection with an incident dating back to December 2017, which left him nursing a broken leg.

The sentence was handed down by the Guyanese-born female judge on Monday at the St. George’s No. 1 High Court on St. John’s Street.

At the time of the offence on December 6, 2017, Williams, who was being held as a prisoner at the Richmond Hill Prison, since August 2016, was waiting to appear before the High Court to enter a plea on a number of charges for Robbery with Violence and House Breaking and Stealing.

The High Court building was then located on The Carenage in St. George’s, inside the building commonly known as the LIME Building.

According to the case as presented to the court by Crown Counsel Crisan Greenidge, the prison inmate, was allowed to use the rest room upon request, approximately five (5) minutes after arrival from the prison.

Williams was later observed jumping from the building onto a wall structure at the back of the building, which is how it is believed that he would have fell and broke his leg.









It is believed that he removed several panes of louvers from a bathroom window in executing the daring escape attempt.

Williams, who is currently serving a 12-month sentence at the prison for previous offences, was formally arrested and charged in February.

He pleaded guilty to the offence of Escaping Lawful Custody on October 26 and was facing a maximum penalty of two (2) years imprisonment.

Criminal defense attorney George Prime, who was retained to assist the convicted man, noted the seriousness of the offence but told the court that Escaping Lawful Custody is not prominent in society.

In handing down the sentence, the female judge pointed to the aggravating factors, one being that at the time the offence was committed, Williams was transported to the Supreme Court for matters he had pending.

She said the act committed by the prisoner shows that “we need a higher level of security at the court facility.”

Another aggravating factor considered by the court was Williams’ record of 14 convictions of a similar nature, dating back to 2006.

Justice Gilford ordered that the 13-month sentence run consecutive to the 12-month sentence Williams is already serving behind bars.