BIKER LOSES LEG!!!

Concord, St. John resident, Brent Joseph has lost his right leg following a horrific biking accident Sunday afternoon on the Pearls Air Strip in St. Andrew.

Joseph’s leg was severed when his motorbike collided with another while doing stunts on the abandoned airstrip.

Within minutes of the accident, the ambulance from Princess Alice Hospital at Mirabeau rushed to the scene, picked up the injured biker and took him to the St. George’s General hospital in the capital city.

THE NEW TODAY newspaper understands that Joseph along with some other bikers were gathered at the airstrip doing some test rides for an upcoming competition.

A police source said that “carelessness” was responsible for the accident as one of the bikers did an abrupt turn which resulted in them crashing into each other.









Joseph who was fully geared received the brunt of the injuries as both his feet suffered open fractures which led to the loss of one of his limbs.

The other biker is said to have received some injuries to his hands and waist.

Joseph who is still hospitalised is said to be engaged in Bike Management in his hometown village of Concord.

President of the local Bikers’ Association, Lorenzo Celestine was heard on one of the local media houses encouraging bikers to always remember to wear their protective gears in order to be prepared for worst case scenarios in accidents.

“All the members are not compliant but what we try to emphasise on (is) the basic gear – helmet, the right riding shoe and the glove”, he said.

According to Celestine, although the injured biker was dressed in the proper gears he still suffered major injuries.

“He (Brent) had on his full gears and look what happened still but that doesn’t mean it’s encouragement for you not to wear your gears, you always have to be mindful and be alert and be always ready for the unforeseen circumstances”, he said.