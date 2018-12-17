Attorney Edwin: Corporal punishment violates human rights

LAWSUIT AGAINST GOVERNMENT IN COURT NEXT WEEK

Outspoken Attorney-at-Law Jerry Edwin has renewed his call for Corporal punishment to be removed from the law books in Grenada.

The American-trained attorney from the Eden Law Caribbean legal firm was at the time addressing a public forum put on by the Grenada Human Rights Organisation (GHRO) on Monday at Norton’s Hall on Church Street in St. George’s, to commemorate the 70th recognition of International Human Rights Day.

Edwin used the opportunity to urge attendees to join the campaign against corporal law, a gender-based punishment that is only meted out to the male sex.

“The law of flogging is torturous. Here in Grenada the law of flogging violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights from 1948…So, on this 70th anniversary of International Human Rights…I think something tangible we could do, is to join this campaign against flogging,” he said.

“I urge all of you to raise a human cry about this practice…flogging must be taken off the law books…There are a number of instances where men have been beaten for those offences where flogging is not authorised…where flogging as a sentence was meted out for traffic offences,” among others, he added.









Attorney Edwin told the forum: “Flogging is only authorised for robbery with violence crimes and praedial larceny with threat crimes, not just ordinary praedial larceny. But these Magistrates have been giving the sentence forthwith”.

He believes there are other ways to deal with these pestering issues and get effective results.

“…We have sentencing schemes and guidelines, community service, imprisonment…we are much more creative than thinking that the only way to stop or to punish someone for stealing fruit and vegetables is to treat them like a slave”, he said.

Approximately one (1) year ago, Eden Law Caribbean filed a lawsuit against the Government of Grenada in an effort to obtain “a constitutional motion to declare flogging unconstitutional and to challenge the constitutionality of the Praedial Larceny Act.”

According to Attorney Edwin, the matter is scheduled to come up before High Court Judge Justice Raulston Glasgow, sometime next week.

Noting that because “the court was closed, the matter was pushed back time and time again,” Attorney Edwin said, “this claim actually grows as we go along because what I am finding out is that there are multiple instances where the flogging law was illegally applied”.

The attorney is optimistic that “at least in this regard we can find something tangible…to say all of us have a right to our human rights”.