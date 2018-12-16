Final witnesses to give evidence in Beaton murder PI

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the March 24, 2018 stabbing death of Francis Williams, 61, of Beaton, St. David, is expected to conclude before Magistrate Karen Noel at the St. David’s Magistrate’s Court, today Friday (December 7).

Charged with Non-Capital Murder in connection to the death of the senior citizen are Beaton residents Johnny Perryman, 25, and his 37-year-old uncle Davis Gulston, who have retained the services of Attorney-at-Law Anselm Clouden to assist them in the matter.

According to Jamaican-born Crown Counsel, Howard Pinnock, who is prosecuting the matter for the State, some 13 witnesses have already given evidence in the 2-month long trial, which began on September 17, before Magistrate Karen Noel at the St. David’s Magistrate’s Court.

Pinnock told THE NEW TODAY last week Friday, that when the matter resumes, he will be calling his final witnesses, 2 police officers to give evidence for the state on behalf of the deceased man, who succumbed to two stab wounds just after 8 o’ clock on the fatal Saturday night, following a physical altercation with two other persons at a village shop.

Williams reportedly received stabs to his face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information reaching THE NEW TODAY indicate that at the time of the incident that the elderly man, along with three others were having a drink at the village shop, when another individual, whose name was withheld, showed up.

The man’s presence was not welcomed and he was asked to leave the compound but did not comply and this resulted in an altercation with one of the men who was drinking inside the shop.









The deceased reportedly left the scene and returned moments later with a cutlass and made a strike with the instrument at the individual.

The cutlass is said to have struck another man who was trying to put peace.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the man who was struck with the cutlass got upset and attacked the deceased man and the two were soon afterwards engaged in a scuffle.

Information revealed that they separated and after a few minutes of fighting, Williams stood up and then fell back down.

The PI into his death will determine whether or not Perryman and Gulston would be committed to stand trial for murder before a judge and jury in the High Court.

The two suspects will face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted of Non-Capital Murder.