Generous donation to GARP

The Grenada Association of Retired Persons (GARP) is the beneficiary of a donation of EC$26, 882, awarded through the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) from Chancellor of St. George’s University (SGU), Dr. Charles Modica on behalf of his mother, Marion Modica.

The donation was presented at WINDREF’s office at SGU Campus at True Blue, St. George.

In accepting the cheque from Chancellor Modica, President of GARP, Carol Vazquez, said the organisation cannot operate without donations and it was “the largest single gift that we have ever received”.

“The timing is the best Christmas present and we are so thankful to Mrs Modica for her wonderful support for Grenada’s seniors”, she remarked.

GARP was established in 2010 to deliver high quality services and programs that meet the need of its members whilst advocating for the well-being of all older persons in Grenada.









It provides activities and classes at the GARP Welcome Centre on Kirani James Boulevard, and outreach services across Grenada, such as health clinics, which are open to all seniors.

One example of GARP’s outreach work is its free diabetic clinics, held in St George’s, Gouyave and Grenville.

Staffed by SGU students and volunteer doctors, the clinics looked after over 400 seniors in 2018.

Describing the impact that the donation will have on GARP’s work, Vazquez pointed out that “this donation will ensure that we are able to achieve one of our key goals for 2019, which is to improve and extend the outreach services that GARP can offer to seniors across the nation.

“It is a sincere endorsement of our work and a gift that will keep giving over the next year”, she remarked.

The GARP head noted that 2018 had been a year of tremendous growth and development for the body.

She said: “We are now recognised locally, regionally and internationally as the leading organisation to provide services and advocacy for the seniors of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”