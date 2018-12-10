Schools Invited to Visit SAMS

During 2018, St. Augustine’s Medical Services (SAMS) sent out a call to local schools and authorities to let them know that its doors were open, should they wish to arrange a tour of the private medical hospital for their students.

This is an offer which SAMS will continue going forward as they spearhead the drive for continuous improvement in both the services they offer and the use of the latest technology available in the medical field.

Admin Executive for SAMS, Allyson Amechi, who extended this invitation said that, “during the lead up to the festive season we know that there may be less demanding days for students in terms of the school curriculum, so we are sending out a reminder that our offer to have an educational visit to our facility is an activity that teachers might find of value to their students. Our doors are open”.









She also said: “Also, at this time of year, we know that many teachers will be reminding students to make a special effort to be aware of those less fortunate than themselves. Each year at SAMS we collect gift items for both children and the elderly. It would be amazing if any of the schools who may wish to visit might ask their students to consider whether they have something they might wish to give?

“Of course, this is not a pre-requisite for the visit taking place, just a gentle reminder to students of all ages, that giving is a way of making both themselves and someone else happy,” she concluded.

SAMS would be pleased to accept any games, toys or tinned food items or toiletries which any visitors to the facility might feel able to offer.

These will be distributed by the SAMS team during the month of December.

SAMS diagnostic services include Laboratory, CT Scan, X-Ray, Ultrasound and onsite pharmacy.