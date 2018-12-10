REPORT OF SALARIES REVIEW COMMISSION

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell has received the report of the independent Salaries Review Commission.

The commission spent the last few months reviewing the salaries of all parliamentarians in Grenada including Ministers of Government, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, President of the Senate and the Leader of the Opposition.

Comparisons were also done with other countries in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).









Last Thursday, Chairman of the Salaries Review Commission, Henry Joseph presented the report to Dr. Mitchell who said it will be considered by Cabinet and laid before the House sometime in 2019.

In his wrap-up of the budget debate, Dr. Mitchell indicated that he intends to take action to improve the salaries of Government Ministers.

The Prime Minister revealed that there is a difference of more than $20,000 in the salaries of some Ministers and their Permanent Secretaries, a situation which is not normal in relation to employers and employees.

Government backbenchers Tobias Clement and Anthony Boatswain have openly complained about the low salaries paid to Parliamentarians who are not Cabinet Ministers.