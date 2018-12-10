PSC to handle sexual misconduct complaint against senior police officer

Director of Public Service Commission (DPP), Christopher Nelson has instructed the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) to allow the Public Service Commission (PSC) to handle a complaint of sexual misconduct brought against a Superintendent of Police who is currently on administrative leave.

DPP Nelson has given the ruling more than a month after the matter was sent to him for direction by the Police High Command following the complaint against the officer who was posted at the Special Services Unit (SSU) at Point Salines.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin briefed reporters on the issue at a press conference held last week Thursday at Police headquarters at Fort George, St. George.

According to Martin, the DPP advised that the matter should not be treated as a criminal one but should be handled by the PSC.

“This complaint raised concerns of sexual and professional misconduct by a senior member of the force in relation to a young lady who at the material time was being accommodated by the RGPF due to security and other concerns”, he said.

“The detail of the complainant and the circumstances of the case are deliberately withheld because of respect and concerns of the safety and security of the individual as well as the fact that this matter remains unresolved”, he added.

COP Martin told reporters: “As customary, an investigation was launched into the matter and the officer against whom the complaint was made was asked to take leave while the investigation was carried out. Upon completion of the investigation and as is customary for all matters involving police officers, the file was submitted to the Director of Public

Prosecution for consideration and directive.

“…This action was taken to obtain a learned guidance and to demonstrate transparency in handling of the matter. In his deliberate judgment the DPP (has) advised that the complaint should be dealt with as a disciplinary matter by the Public Service Commission and not criminally.

“It should be noted that the Commissioner of Police has responsibility for the discipline of police officers from the rank of Constable to Sergeant, however, the Public Service Commission is responsible for the discipline of officers in the ranks of Inspector and above. Currently, the officer concerned is still on leave and the case is being prepared for transmission to the Public Service Commission for consideration.









A police insider said that the DPP was hard-pressed to lay criminal charges as the sexual act that took place was consensual.

Speculation is also rife that the PSC might ask the Superintendent to resign but will safe-guard the pension benefits due to the officer who is nearing the age of retirement from the police force.

THE NEW TODAY newspaper contacted DPP Nelson on Monday to quiz him on how he arrived at his decision in the matter.

However, he was not forthcoming with information due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“I would not wish to comment more than the Commissioner of Police did. In looking at the circumstances of the case, that was my recommendation, but I wouldn’t wish to comment further, given that it is a sensitive nature involving a child”, DPP Nelson told this newspaper.

The incident which occurred on October 17 involved a 16-year-old female who was in protective custody at Camp Saline, St. George.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the female who was a witness to one of the murders in the south of the island in 2017, complained to a female officer that the Superintendent of Police had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

COP Martin then instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to carry out an immediate investigation into the matter.

In an attempt to allay fears from the public that RGPF was trying to cover up the case, the island’s chief cop said that the action of this particular officer does not reflect the entire police force.

He said: “Consistently, the RGPF exhibits their highest level of professionalism, ethical standards, fairness and respect for our constituents and I want to take the opportunity to assure you, that as Commissioner, I remain resolute in my responsibility to protect the professional integrity of the RGPF and this will consistently be my guiding principle in responding to issues and complaints against members of the force.

“…I cannot say how it (the instant case) would impact the public but what I hope that this action would do for the public is to understand that while periodically as I’ve indicated and from time to time unfortunately, you may have officers getting involved in conducts that are undesirable, the impression we hope that the public will have is that if and when this happens that the RGPF will stand and respond to those instances decisively and deal with them appropriately, so that they will have confidence, that while persons may on their own, do certain things, the response of the force in treating with it, will be quick and decisive,” he added