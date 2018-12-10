Dr. Antoine calls for GoFundMe account to help teachers whose salaries were docked

ST GEORGE’S, GRENADA, ISLAND MEDIA – Economist Dr Patrick Antoine is putting his support behind a GoFundMe drive for teachers in Grenada who had deductions made from their salaries for November.

Dr Antoine who was a guest on the popular Thursday evening programme Mek we chat on grenadabroadcast.com, expressed his hurt and disappointment at how the teachers have been treated, and put forward the idea of the GoFundMe account.

“If what I hear is true, and let me repeat if what I hear is true, and many of them have lost as much as a thousand dollars or eight hundred dollars or six hundred dollars from a pay cheque of 15 hundred or two thousand dollars, we already hear a lot of it is committed to unescapable expenses, then a lot of them are going to have a bleak Christmas”, he said.

“I have thought about whether it would be a good idea to start a GoFundMe account for teachers. I really have agonised over this, gofundme is not something I rally to very easily, but I can find no other consensus instrument that would garner the wide support that would be required”, he added.

Catholic Bishop Clyde Harvey was named as one person who would be approached to seek assistance in administration of the fund, as the Mek we chat panelists agreed that this would help to bring some relief to the teachers.

The Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) along with the Public Workers Union (PWU), Technical & Allied Workers Union (TAWU) and organisations representing police officers and prison officers are locked in a bitter pension and gratuity payment dispute with the Keith Mitchell-led government.

The administration alleged made across the board deductions from the November salaries of all teachers on the days they were on strike but agreed to reimburse those teachers who did not engage in the protest action.









The unions are demanding a 25% gratuity payment as provided for in the constitution but Prime Minister Mitchell is insisting that there is no law to this effect.

Dr Antoine recalled the intervention of former teacher, now a lawyer and a former attorney-general Cajeton Hood, who changed his life for good, to highlight the contribution of teachers to the society.

“And people like that you can’t pay them enough for those sacrifices, the people who would bring books when they travel, on their menial salary, we can’t pay them for that, they deserve respect, so I despair at this time; and I know Prime Minister Mitchell himself was a teacher, and I know many of his colleagues were teachers.

“And I heard the offers of going and setting up teaching centres, but I’m appealing to all of us, not just them but all of us, on all sides, without regard to partisan politics, that the teachers are in a particularly vulnerable position many of them, and I’m just pleading that we stop the clock, that we get back around the table, but we do so with compassion, and we send the right signal from the top, that our teachers need to be respected.

Dr Antoine said he is ready to make his contribution to the GoFundMe account for affected teachers, and will mobilise his colleagues in Trinidad to do the same

The former Ambassador to Caricom also bemoaned the silence of certain sectors of the society, all of which would have benefited from the sacrifices of teachers.

He said: “You are right, in terms of the caution of many of us to speak out on these matters, but we stay silent to the very peril of the society in which we live”.

Teachers in Grenada had as much as 12 hundred dollars deducted from their salaries in November, as a result of strike action they took to press demands, when negotiations broke down with government on payment of gratuity.