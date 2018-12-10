Biographical sketch of a rising star

The Nov 6, 2018 CCJ Referendum has come and gone, but the effects of the result of the NO VOTE would be both complex and far reaching, which is beginning to manifest itself in the current industrial unrest between the government and the public workers.

In order to obtain the views (thinking) of the youth, the Foundation presented a window of opportunity to the 4th and 5th forms of Secondary Schools and the students of TAMCC in an essay competition titled: “WILL JOINING THE CARIBBEAN APPELLATE COURT OF JUSTICE (CCJ) IN 2018, PROVIDE A TIMELY AND BETTER QUALITY OF LOCAL JUSTICE DISPENSATION IN GRENADA, CARRIACOU AND PETITE MARTINIQUE TO THE ORDINARY CITIZEN, COMPARED TO THE UNACCEPTABLE DELIVERABLES OF WHAT EXIST AT PRESENT?”

There was no submission from the Secondary Schools, which in our view, represents a low level of interest at the pedagogical level on (our) important current and critical national affairs. Of the few submissions from TAMCC only one achieved the standard of research and content expected from students of a tertiary institution.

The need therefore, for including civics at all stages of our school curricula is required now more than ever.

The submission from Miss Carina Blache was exceptionally outstanding, <see our website – www.willieredheadfoundation.org> which prompted the writing of this article in order to bring to the fore the latent talent of some of our youth and the need to foster, encourage and promote their achievements; and to offer support where possible.









Carina was born in the parish of St. Andrew, on November 25th, 2001, she attended the St. Andrew Methodist Primary School from 2006 to 2013 and proceeded to the St. Andrew Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) from 2013-2018.

At present, Carina is a student at the T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) and is pursuing an associate degree in Sociology, History and Law, and intends to become a Lawyer, with the evidence of her future professionalism already emerging.

Carina has five siblings, and her philosophy of life is guided by the words of Proverbs 16 verse 3, which says: “Commit to the Lord whatever you do and he will establish your plans.”

In an interview with Carina she had this to say: “I live simply, committing to the Lord all that I do, placing in his hands the outcome of all my actions and trust him to preserve me and cause good to come forth so that he can be glorified. I will face obstacles with a positive attitude and will not allow negative thoughts and attitudes to hinder my progress. I strive to be positive, patient and wise. I always try to do the right thing at all times and I leave the results to God.”

“Great minds are like meteors, they glitter and are consumed to enlighten the world.” – Anonymous.

At our annual reception held on November 28th, 2018 Carina was awarded the tWRF Honour Scroll 2018 and her Prize Money of EC $1000.00 as the winner of the tWRF Essay Competition on the recently concluded referendum.

(The above reflects the views of the Willie Redhead Foundation)