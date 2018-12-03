Tesday McSween committed to stand trial for murder

32-year-old Tesday Mc Sween was last week Friday committed to stand trial at the High Court on a Non-Capital Murder charge in connection with the July 18, stabbing death of former Calypso Monarch Rootsman Kelly’s, 24-year-old son, Khalid Griffith.

The murder accused was apprehended by police investigators and slapped with the indictable charge on July 20, two (2) days after the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground, somewhere in the vicinity of the Grand Anse Beach area, close to the popular Umbrellas Restaurant.

Griffith, who was from the village of Perdmontempts, St. David, had multiple stab wounds to his neck and arm and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the St. George’s General Hospital.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Mc Sween concluded last week Friday before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court.









The Police Prosecution called a total of four (4) witnesses to give evidence against the Labourer from Birchgrove, St. Andrew, who resided at Marian, St. George, up to the time of his arrest.

Mc Sween is receiving pro-bono assistance from American-trained Attorney-at-Law, Jerry Edwin from the Law Firm of Eden Law Caribbean.

The murder suspect, who also has a recent conviction for Manslaughter, faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted on the Non-Capital Murder charge.

However, Edwin is contending that the incident is a “clear case of self-defense” based on the “compelling evidence given in the PI.”

Attorney Edwin is optimistic that the Prosecuting team will agree to a reduction in the charge laid against his client, who remains confined to the walls of the Richmond Hill Prison.

He told THE NEW TODAY on Tuesday that he will be seeking to secure bail for his client at the level of the High Court.