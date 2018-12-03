No lawyer for Murder accused

It’s almost 1-month since Randy John was slapped with a Capital Murder charge in connection with the death of 16-year-old Belle Vue resident, Queenette Johnson and the suspect has not been able to retain legal counsel up to his third appearance in court last week Friday.

John appeared at the St. David’s Magistrate’s for his second mention date before Magistrate Karen Noel with no one to defend him in the indictable matter.

The suspect, who was not represented by legal counsel on his first two court appearances, is accused of suffocating the teenage girl to death and hiding her body underneath a dwelling house in Charlotte Vale, St. David, where it was found partially decomposed some days later.









According to an autopsy report, the young girl died as a result of asphyxiation.

John, a Construction Worker of Epping Forest in St. David, was apprehended less than 24 hours after a maintenance worker discovered the teenager’s body, when he went to do some de-bushing work during the early morning hours of the Thanksgiving Holiday, on October 25.

The young murder suspect, who faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted of Johnson’s death, remained calm and composed when he appeared for a third time before Magistrate Noel.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the Capital Murder charge laid against the 20-year-old, is expected to commence, when the matter resumes in court on December 14.

The Police Prosecution team is in the process of finalising its list of witnesses who will give evidence in the PI, which will determine if the 20-year-old should be committed to stand trial at the High Court for the death of the teenage girl.