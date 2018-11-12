“Diego” Nabbed with two Foreigners in Cocaine Burst

More than 20 years after serving an 18-month jail sentence for the biggest cocaine haul in the country – possession of 45 kilos of cocaine – La Potrie drug lord, Diego Peters is back in trouble with the law for drug possession.

Peters, the operator of the popular Moonlight City entertainment arena, was charged along with two non-nationals – Decauris Fransico Alberto of the Dominican Republic and Venezuelan Breeny Emeneria Drira Lopez for possession of 3.175 kilos of cocaine.

Well-placed sources told THE NEW TODAY that the St. Andrew businessman was taken into custody following the arrest of Alberto and Lopez by the Drug Squad of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The three suspects appeared at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamara Gill last week Thursday accompanied by their lawyers.

Alberto is charged for Possession of a Controlled Drug and Trafficking of a Controlled Drug while Lopez faced charges of Possession of a Controlled Drug, Trafficking of a Controlled Drug and Conspiracy to traffic a Controlled Drug.

Alberto, who has St. Lucian citizenship, is employed as a Supervisor at a business place in the Frequente Industrial Park, Grand Anse, St. George.

Alberto who is represented by Attorney-at-Law Anselm Clouden and Lopez by Arley Gill were granted bail in the sum of $200,000.00 each with two sureties.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the two non-nationals to surrender all travel documents and report to the South St. George Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

“Diego” Peters appeared in court the following day Friday on charges of Possession of a Controlled Drug, Trafficking of a Controlled Drug, Conspiracy to traffic a Controlled Drug and Money Laundering.

The Moonlight City owner was represented by attorney Gill who managed to secure bail for him at $200,000.00 with two sureties on the condition that he seeks the permission of the court to leave the state, and report to the Hermitage Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6.00 a.m. and 6.00p.m.









The trio were nabbed by drug squad officers approximately one week ago when the vehicle in which one of the accused was traveling and allegedly belonging to a business place in the south of the island was intercepted by the police in the area of Black Forest, St. George.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the lawmen recovered 3.175 kilos of Cocaine which carries a street value of $315,700.00.

According to a police source, the drugs were delivered by the Dominican national to someone but he returned to take back possession of the cocaine on the grounds that not enough money was received for it.

He said the Drug Squad officers intercepted the drugs when it was being escorted back to those who were selling it.

This newspaper was told that the Dominican was interrogated by the Drug Squad and provided the officers with information on whom he was supplying the drugs to and where he got it from.

Armed with this information, the officers soon moved in on both Lopez and Peters.

All three drug suspects will make their second court appearance today (Friday).

Peters was the first Grenadian to be apprehended by the U.S Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in a sting operation in which 45 kilos of cocaine was recovered from him at a hotel in the south of the island.

Eyebrows were raised in the country when sitting Guyanese high court judge, Justice Stanley Moore delivered a light sentence of 18 months at the Richmond Hill prison for the drugs.

Over the years, Peters has been considered as the “strongman” in La Potrie and an influential figure who had aligned himself with the ruling New National Party (NNP) government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

Earlier in the year, Cainisaac Edwards, the reputed drug lord and “Enforcer” in the Telescope stronghold of the St. Andrew South-east constituency of Education Minister, Emmalin Pierre was gunned down by an assassin.