TUC offers to facilitate discussion on CCJ Bill

The Grenada Trades’ Union Council (GTUC) is deeply concerned that the matter of Grenada having the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as its final appeal Court should not be decided along partisan lines of Political Parties.

GTUC therefore offers its services to be a facilitator for the NNP, NDC, CCJAC and other stakeholders to meet together to discuss the matter most urgently.









GTUC would be most happy to chair that meeting. That meeting would consider only those ideas for revision of the CCJ Bill which were already in the public domain by 26 October 2018.

GTUC would be following up on this matter with stakeholders.