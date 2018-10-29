Teenager Killed in Road Accident

A vehicular accident on Sunday has claimed the life of an 18-year-old young man.

Dead is Tori John of Concord, St. John who reportedly suffered serious head injuries after he was thrown out of a moving vehicle at high speed.

The accident happened around 10.36 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a Suzuki Escudo, license plate number PW 301 allegedly lost control while travelling in the direction of St. George’s with four occupants including one female.

According to a police report, the vehicle spun out of control due to the high levels of speed, catapulted twice and ran into a wall on Green Bridge at Queen’s Park, St. George.

John was seen lying on the ground with blood pumping out of his head as he waited for the arrival of the ambulance.

The deceased along with the three others were rushed to the St. George’s General Hospital but John was pronounced dead on arrival.









A release Monday from the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force said, “Police are investigating an accident that occurred over the weekend claiming the life of an 18-year old St. John resident. Tori John of Concord died after the vehicle in which he was a passenger careened out of control while traveling along the Queen’s Park (St. George’s) main road in the vicinity of Green Bridge.

The incident occurred about 10:36 a.m. on Sunday 21st October, 2018.

Three other persons, two males, one of whom included the driver and one female sustained injuries and have all been hospitalised.”

John is the second teenager to have died as a result of a vehicle accident this year.

In August, 17-year-old Alex Joseph from the sister island of Carriacou, lost his life tragically when he too was thrown out of a car that was driven by his cousin.

This is the sixth road fatality for 2018, in which police figures show the island has recorded 1726 road accidents so far.