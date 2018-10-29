MURRAY PUT ON $10, 000 BAIL PENDING APPEAL

45-year old businessman Nigel Murray, who was serving a 12-year prison term at the Richmond Hill Prison after being convicted on two drug-related charges, has been granted bail in the sum of $10, 000 with two sureties, pending his appeal.

The Court of Appeal took this decision last week Friday, in light of the unavailability of transcripts emanating from Murray’s high court trial, which concluded in April 2015 at the St. George’s No. 1 High Court.

He was convicted on charges of possession and trafficking of a controlled drug.

Murray, through his attorney, Barrister-at-Law Anselm Clouden, is appealing against his conviction and what has been labeled, the “excessive sentence” handed down to him, by then presiding High Court Judge, Madam Justice Margaret Price-Findlay in June 2015.









As part of his sentence, Murray was also fined EC$150, 000.00 which was to be paid on or before February 29, 2016, with a default 10-year prison term.

The accused, along with Murrel John, were arrested and charged by police on the two drug-related charges in a matter dating back to October 2009, which centered around the confiscation of 208 pounds of Marijuana carrying an estimated street value of between EC$300, 000 and EC$ 500, 000.

The illegal drugs were intercepted by police in a vehicle driven by Murray, somewhere in the vicinity of the Grand Mal Fish Market jetty area.

However, during the trial, a 9-member jury found John not guilty and the charges were dismissed against him.

Murray, who at the time the sentence was handed down to him sported a Rastafarian hairstyle, is now seen with a low cut as he appeared before the Court of Appeal last week Friday.

“I am going to sue you,” he told THE NEW TODAY reporter, who was outside the court taking pictures of him as he emerged from inside the building.