G’da appoints new OECS Ambassador

Government Senator, Kathisha Williams is set to become the new Grenada Ambassador to the sub-regional grouping known as the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Well-placed sources told THE NEW TODAY newspaper that Sen. Williams is quitting her job as a lawyer attached to the law firm of Derek Sylvester & Associates to take up the ambassadorial position.

A source who asked not to be identified said that the new ambassador would operate from an office within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed by Peter David.

Sen. Williams is replacing Agricultural economist, Dr. Patrick Antoine who recently broke all ties with the ruling New National Party (NNP) government amidst reports of a major fall-out with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

“I am aware. They are grooming her”, a source quoted Dr. Antoine as saying in response to the appointment of Sen. Williams as his replacement in one of the four positions that he relinquished from government.

The female attorney-at-law is said to be interested in a fulltime career in politics and might be eyeing the St. John constituency currently held by Minister in the Ministry of Fisheries, Alvin DaBreo.









Sen. Williams is from the Concord area of the constituency which is regarded as a “garrison” village for the ruling party.

The source said that the job offer to Sen. Williams is not unexpected as the hierarchy of the NNP is targeting Attorney Sylvester who like Dr. Antoine has severed ties with PM Mitchell following the March 13 general elections.

“I did hint to you that she (Williams) was going to leave (Attorney) Derek (Sylvester) soon as the man (PM Mitchell) would not want her to remain much longer with Derek. The man (Dr. Mitchell) really finish with Derek and has no use for him anymore”, he remarked.

“If the man (PM Mitchell) gets a chance he will like to strip Derek of all the lawyers working with. He wants to teach Derek a lesson. He finish with Derek for good”, he said.

In recent weeks, NNP operatives have been spreading word on the ground that both Dr. Antoine and Sylvester have been “courting” officials of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to help in its rebuilding process following the 15-0 loss at the polls.

Both PM Mitchell and Foreign Minister David have approached Dr. Antoine on the issue of his alleged relationship with the Congress party and he reportedly told them that he was too busily engaged with government work and other tasks at the moment.

The NNP regime is still to appoint anyone to fill some of the other position that were previously occupied by Dr. Antoine including Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).