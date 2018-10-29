Former Magistrate on sexual assault charge

A former acting Magistrate and practicing attorney-at-law, has found himself on the wrong side of the law, after a 24-year-old female accused him of sexually assaulting her.

THE NEW TODAY understands that Attorney-at-law, Raphael Baptiste, was detained by police officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in St. George’s last week Thursday, following a report that he had sexually assaulted the young lady at his Gore Street office, St. George’s.

It is understood that the St. Patrick’s resident was charged with one count of Sexual Assault and bailed in the sum of $10, 000 with one surety to make his first appearance before a St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on November 27.

Information is sketchy but it is alleged that the longstanding attorney is being accused of touching the complainant on different parts of her body without her consent.

Baptiste faces a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment if convicted of the offence.









Former President of the Grenada Bar Association (GBA) Ruggles Ferguson noted that Baptiste does not automatically face disbarment from the profession if convicted in court of the alleged offence.

Ferguson is quoted as saying that “disbarment is the ultimate form of discipline,” apart from other measures such as suspension which can be enforced in case of a conviction.

THE NEW TODAY contacted President of the Grenada Bar Association (GBA), Attorney Lisa Taylor last week Friday for a comment on the Baptiste issue and she was rather tight-lipped on the issue.

Taylor only expressed concern about the predicament that the attorney has found himself in.

“We are aware, we are concerned and we await the process,” she said.