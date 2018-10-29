Books from India

The Honorary Consul of India to Grenada, Shadel Nyack-Compton has presented a collection of Indian books from the Indian High Commission to Trinidad, to the Grenada Community Library and Resource Center.

The donation coincided with the library’s Open House activity to increase visibility, and membership.

This donation of books to the people of Grenada is the latest initiative from the Indian High Commission aimed at providing educational tools, increasing knowledge of India, and building closer cultural links with Grenada.

Head of the Board of Directors, Cheryl Kirton, accepted the donation on behalf of the library and registered her thanks to Indian High Commissioner Biswadip Dey and the Government of India for this notable contribution, and for recognising the work of the library.

Kirton welcomed with enthusiasm this new genre of books, that will widen the knowledge of India within the present membership, and also encourage new membership from within the Indian community.









In response, Nyack-Compton stated that it was a great honour to present the books as learning tools from the Indian High Commission.

She said that the timing of the donation was particularly fitting in keeping with the 150 celebration of the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi during the month of October, and shared a favorite and applicable Gandhi quote: “Love requires that true education should be easily accessible to all and should be of use to every villager in this daily life. The emphasis laid on the principle of spending every minute of one’s life usefully is the best education for citizenship.”

The Honorary Consul went on to say that she looks forward to an ongoing positive bond between Grenada and India and she commended the library as being the only public library offering “our young people a place to enhance their education and an excellent service to our communities”.

Nyack-Compton also thanked the library for accepting the donation, and for its willingness to promote “a better knowledge of our Indian heritage in Grenada”.

During the activity, the Honorary Consul shared information about 2 cultural and educational opportunities for Grenadians offered by the Indian Government – the Indian Technical and Educational Co-operation (ITEC) and the Know India Program (KIP).

Grenadians are strongly encouraged to apply to the programs.