Muslim shooter now facing murder charge

State prosecutors have upgraded to Capital murder the Attempted murder charge that was slapped on Muslimeen gunman, Rahiem Kelshall for the September 30 shooting incident at Jean Anglais in St. George.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Christopher Nelson gave the go-ahead for Kelshall of Happy Hill, St. George to face the maximum penalty after the victim, Garfield “Cut up” Matthews succumbed on October 4 to the gunshot wound to his chest at the St. George’s General Hospital.

The 24-year-old Kelshall shot Matthews moments after shooting Mardi Gras resident, Brudel Buckmire at his bar known as ‘D Joint’ at Kirani James Boulevard on the Lagoon in an alleged robbery attempt.

The accused was brought to court on Tuesday from the Richmond Hill prison where he was on remand to face the new charge of Capital murder before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court.









understands that the masked gunman was identified by Matthews after he entered Jean Anglais after the incident on the Lagoon.

Kelshall reportedly asked Matthews and another man who was in his company to hit the ground after being identified and when the former did not comply he fired a shot at him.

The murder suspect, who is facing 5 indictable charges in connection to the shooting incidents is believed to have spent time in neighbouring Trinidad & Tobago as a member of a Muslim mosque on El Socorro Road in San Juan.

Underworld sources told THE NEW TODAY that one of the shootings could be linked to a dispute over money on a supply of the high-priced Kush weed that is in great demand on the island by ganja smokers.

Kelshall, who is now facing a Capital Murder charge, along with Attempted Murder against Buckmire and two (2) other charges for Possession of a Firearm and two (2) for Possession of Ammunition, is to reappear in court on October 23.