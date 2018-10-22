Date set for Carols by Candlelight

Carols by Candlelight, the most anticipated family event of the year will be hosted on December 2.

This year marks the 10th annual staging of Carols by Candlelight since it was first started in 2009.

In recognition of this milestone anniversary of Carols by Candlelight and the 50th Anniversary of Rotary in Grenada, the Club has themed this year’s event, ‘Pops to Parang’ ensuring that our Caribbean heritage plays a central role in the on-stage event.

Another exceptional concert will be produced by award-winning Richardo Keens-Douglas where a selection of artists will perform renditions of popular holiday songs in the pop genre and a number of parang hits.









Patrons can expect another spectacular Carols by Candlelight event that features the Monica Benoit Christmas Park, Santa’s Wonderland with giveaways for the children, a wide selection of foods and local delicacies from the best restaurants and street food vendors across Grenada, wine lounge, a Christmas movie for the family followed by a concert that culminates in a spectacular firework display.

Rotary’s Public Relations Officer, Juan Bailey said, “As a club, we are particularly proud of the work we do in our communities that benefit the lives of so many. Carols by Candlelight serves as a way to bring those communities together and remind patrons that through their support of Rotary events, they are in turn contributing to the educational, health and social development of their communities”.

Carols by Candlelight patrons are encouraged to follow the event and Rotary Club of Grenada’s social media pages for updates, fun giveaways and more as December 2 approaches.

Tickets can be purchased via go2fete.com, Gittens Pharmacy, Grenadian Optical in St. George’s or Spiceland Mall or from any Rotarian.