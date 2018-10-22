CANADIANS CAUGHT WITH OVER EC$10M WORTH OF COCAINE AT MBIA

Police have arrested and charged two Canadian citizens in one of the biggest cocaine hauls ever at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) in recent years.

The suspects have been identified as Renee Eletia Ally, a 24-year-old Waitress of Brampton, Ontario and Romario Washington Campbell, a 23-year-old, unemployed man of Ajax, Ontario.

Ally and Campbell were apprehended at MBIA on October 8 after 10 kilograms of the illegal substance were found in false compartments of their suitcases as they were preparing to board a flight to Toronto in Canada.

Well-placed sources in Canada described Ally as a drop-out from university despite having good grades.

He said that family members became suspicious of his activities as he always seemed to be full of cash and was always travelling between the U.S and Canada.

“This boy was always living it up and you couldn’t tell him anything because he would curse you”, he added.

According to the source, some family members have “cut him loose” and have signaled their intention “to leave him alone to face the music” in the drug charge slapped on him in Grenada.









Ally and Campbell were jointly charged for the indictable Trafficking in a Controlled Drug with an estimated street value of EC$10 million.

Speculation is rife that Ally was “hired” by a drug outfit to make the trip to Grenada to bring back the drugs safely into Canada.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the woman arrested with him by the police was not his girlfriend but only an accomplice in the drug operation.

When the suspects appeared in court last week Thursday before Magistrate Tahira Gellineau, they were represented by attorney-at-law Ruggles Ferguson who was holding papers for his colleague, Arley Gill.

Ferguson made a request of the Police Prosecution for full disclosure in the matter during the brief sitting at the No.2 St. George’s Magistrate’s Court.

The two Canadian drug suspects were remanded to the Richmond Hill prison until yesterday (October 18), when they were expected to re-appear before the Magistrate.