Bradley Francis PI commences in December

December 5 is the date set for the start of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) at the St. George’s No. 2 Magistrate’s Court into the Non-Capital Murder charge slapped earlier this year against 3 teenagers and a 36-year-old man from St. George, in connection to a fatal chopping on July 16.

The incident resulted in the death of 22-year-old Woburn resident Bradley Francis.

The 4 murder suspects – Kendall Stanisclaus of Woodlands, Donte Joseph of Frequente and Tyrell Frederick of Woburn all aged 19 along with Brendon Gill, a 36-year-old Shop Keeper of Morne Jaloux – appeared in court on Monday for Mention before Magistrate Tahira Gellineau.

The accused are due back in court on October 26 before the start of the PI in December.

A night of enjoyment at the Woburn City Soca Sundaze turned out to be the last for Francis, who met his demise after receiving a stab wound to his back and what appears to be chop wounds to his right shoulder during a physical altercation with the men.









Information reaching THE NEW TODAY is that fingers are pointing at Stanislaus as the one who allegedly drove the knife into the back of Francis, during a physical altercation in which the other accused persons were also involved.

Stanislaus has retained the services of Attorney-at-Law Francis Williams to assist him while Frederick, who was described as a Construction Helper and Gill, who is said to be the promoter of the Woburn City Soca Sundaze, have retained Attorney-at-Law, Derick Sylvester.

Joseph is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Arley Gill who is back on the island after serving a stint in Dominica as a Magistrate.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the Police Prosecution team has at least 8 witnesses lined up for its case against the accused men.

The PI will determine if there is enough evidence for the suspects to be committed to stand trial at the high court for the murder of the 22-year-old who was the second of his mother’s 7 children.