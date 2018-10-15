Preliminary Inquiry commences into sex charges against SGU student

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into two (2) indictable sex charges slapped against 23-year Nigerian student,

which started at the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court in August is set to continue on October 22.

Okoronkwo was close to completing his studies at St. George’s University (SGU) in July, when the sex charges – Defilement of a Young Female between the ages of 13 and 16 and Permitting the Defilement of a Young Female – were laid against him.

The offences were reportedly committed against the young girl, early in June in the south of the island.

The Nigerian has retained the services of Attorney-at-Law Darshan Ramdhani to assist him in the matter.Okoronkwo, who resided in the southern village of Mont Toute, has been on remand at the Richmond Hill Prison since July 5.









The teenager, along with her mother, were the first of the Prosecution’s six (6) witnesses to give evidence when the PI started before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), through Crown Counsel Brendon La Touché is prosecuting the case on behalf of the State.

The media is not allowed in court for the hearing.

The alleged sex offender is facing a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment on the indictable Defilement of a Young and 5 years maximum on the indictable Permitting the Defilement of a Young Female charge.

In recent years, sexual matters have dominated the Cause List of high court sitting with 67 out of the 148 cases listed in the September assizes being of a sexual nature.

In an attempt to address the festering issue in the country, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has launched a Special Victims Unit and a Sexual Abuse Hotline to investigate all incidents involving victims and to collaborate with other entities and stakeholders to provide special intervention and support to victims.