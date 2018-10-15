Minister Thomas condemns “sexual demeaning” video of mental patient

Social Development Minister, Delma Thomas has expressed disgust at a recent video which showed a mentally challenged young woman being sexually exploited.

She said that the police are investigating the origin of the video with a view to bringing criminal charges.

“The video has been transmitted to thousands of people. On the video what appears to be the voice of two men taking pleasure in conducting the filming as well as making inappropriate demeaning remarks,” Minister Thomas told Parliament.









She told legislators that the young woman was identified by the police and taken to the relevant institution for treatment.

The female government minister said that the woman has a long history of mental illness and called on society to be more sensitive to people with mental illness.

“What was seen on the tape was not a girl, a woman or sister deserving of ridicule but a fellow human deserving of our help and intervention. At a time when she was most vulnerable we as a society failed her”, she said.