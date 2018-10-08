Vehicular accident leaves man with fractured leg

A Guyanese National is currently at the St. George’s General Hospital nursing wounds sustained as a result of a vehicular accident.

Sixty-year old Patrick Lonefield was struck by a vehicle along the Corinth, St. David main road on Sunday afternoon.









THE NEW TODAY understands that Lonefield was standing on the side of the road when a maroon Suzuki Escudo, licensed number PM 416 collided with him.

The driver of the vehicle, who is a resident of Crochu, St. Andrew reportedly lost control of the vehicle after it passed over a manhole in the road.

The injured man sustained a fractured leg and other injuries to his face, head and arm and is currently warded at the General Hospital.