Sandals Grenada Celebrates Another Big Win

Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa was honoured with 2 awards at the recently held 25th Annual World Travel Awards 2018 Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony held on September 22 at Sandals Montego Bay.

Each year since 2014, Sandals Grenada has won the ‘Grenada’s Leading Resort’ category and for the second consecutive year the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort’ category.

“Year after year the Sandals team in Grenada continues to reap International awards for delivering a mighty fine product that we can be proud of.

The team effort by everyone makes the difference; hats off to the 585 team members who made this all possible,” shared Peter Fraser- General Manager of the Grenada location of the regional brand.

The Luxury Included® Resort Company demonstrated its continued commitment to excellence by receiving the notable recognition of the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand for 25 consecutive years.

Also awarded within Sandals Resorts International’s brand was Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa, named the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort for its 11th year.

Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Chairman of Sandals Resorts International looks forward to continued success, “We continue to innovate at every touch point of the all-inclusive experience to provide the most luxurious experiences for our customers and exceed their expectations.

In the year ahead, we look forward to showing the world the best of the Caribbean across all of our resorts.”

With a total of 10 trophies, Sandals Resorts International garnered the most awards of any highly acclaimed hotel brand.

The Caribbean resort company’s top honors included:

– Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2018: Sandals Resorts International – Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2018: Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa









– Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2018: Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa

– Caribbean’s Leading Resort 2018: Sandals Barbados

– Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2018: Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

– Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2018: Sandals Grande Antigua

– Grenada’s Leading Resort 2018: Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa

– Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2018: Beaches Negril Resort & Spa

– Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2018: Sandals Montego Bay

– St Lucia’s Leading Resort 2018: Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the express purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.

(Submitted by Sandals for publication)