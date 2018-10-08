Republic Bank invests $19,440 in Education

The prospect of academic advancement for many adults is often inhibited by costs and other challenges.

For the eleventh consecutive year, Republic Bank has made it possible for many adults to attain a degree, through its Bursary Programme, with the University of the West Indies, Open Campus-Grenada.

For the academic year 2018/2019 (Semester I), nine (9) students received bursaries totaling $19,440.00 (Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred & Forty Dollars), to assist them with the cost of their academic pursuits.









In making the presentation to the students, Manager-Business Support Services at Republic Bank, Hermilyn Charles, congratulated the students on their commitment to self-development and encouraged them to continue striving to better themselves and their communities.

The Republic Bank Bursary Programme was launched in 2007, to provide financial assistance to adults who are unable to study full time, at a UWI Campus.

It supplements the UWI Scholarship Programme which offers full time study at any of the UWI campuses.

Bursaries and Scholarships are granted based on academic qualification and financial need.

Each year, the Bank commits $60,000 collectively to these programmes, and remains committed to empowering the lives of our citizens, through education.