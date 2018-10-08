Regional Artiste to Grace 2018 Spicy Divas Stage

At least two budding regional artistes have been confirmed to make guest appearances in the 2018 Spicy Divas Spice Up ‘D’ World Show set for November 16 at Spice Basket in Bealieu, St. George.

St. Lucia’s female rising star Claudia Edward and solo Reggae artiste Prince Naphtali from Trinidad and Tobago will join local performing artistes Darren Jackson, A#kim, Christel Laguerre, Rachael Benjamin and Ginger, who is of Jamaican decent and the 2013 Calypso Monarch, Keturah George, on the Spicy Divas stage.

Since its inception in 2013, Spicy Divas has targeted female artistes but Event Organiser, Nigel John, told THE NEW TODAY last week Friday that the lineup for 2018 has been tweaked to also engage male artistes.

21-year old Prince Naphtali who was born in Grenada to Trinidadian parents, is originally from Belmont, St. George but moved to neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago approximately four years ago to pursue a career in music and acting.

“…I have been very successful so far”, said the soloist in an exclusive interview Monday with this newspaper.

“I can’t say how overwhelmed I am just to be returning home. I am most excited because people don’t really know me as a singer, as Prince Naphtali, so when they see me, they would be surprised,” he added.









In addition to the male performer, John said, at least 15 amateur singers will be engaged in a pre-show competition, dubbed ‘One Shot to the Grand Final,’ to be held on Saturday (October 6), which will result in at least 5 of the best getting a chance to gain additional exposure on the Spicy Divas platform.

According to John, the competition, which will be staged at the gazebo at the Botanical Gardens in Tanteen, will see the competitors performing one original song and judged based on their “voice, performance and image”.

Those selected for the final show, will then go through extensive training preparation with at least three experts in the areas where help is most needed as identified by the judges.

Interested persons can choose to register for the ‘one shot to the grand final’ competition at the national museum before or on the night of the show.

John said the aim of the Spicy Divas show is to provide young and upcoming artistes with a platform to obtain greater exposure and opportunities.

“What is happening is we are establishing a platform that will give local artistes regional and international exposure. The competition is not being ran like any other competition, where you (judge) just for prizes. What we are setting them up for is a bigger exposure within the market space”, he remarked.

John also said that these artistes will get a promotional profile spot on the Spicy Divas website, which is geared at promoting original talent.

“If anyone wants to invest in these local acts…they would want to see what they have (and) these artistes will be profiled and displayed (on the website) anyone looking in, will see everything they need to know about the artiste, their demos, videos, bios et cetera,” he added.

Additionally, John said, “the artistes will be paid (an incentive) to perform on the night of the event” but he did not reveal the figures that will be paid out to them.