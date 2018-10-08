HIGH COURT SITTINGS STILL ON PAUSE

Members of the Grenada Bar Association were expected to visit the CAIPO building at Upper Lucas Street on Wednesday to decide whether or not the facility is suitable enough to facilitate court hearings.

This was disclosed by Legal Affairs Minister Kindra Maturine-Stewart, who said that remedial work took place at the facility over the weekend, after rat droppings were still discovered, when the facility was reopened last week Friday.

Members of the Grenada Bar Association (GBA) refused to use the building for sittings approximately three weeks ago when the court was preparing to sit for the first time following the opening of the New Law Year.

The No. 1 High Court, which was renovated prior to the opening of the New Law Year, however, was also deemed to be mold infested.

These incidents have led to the Bar Association issuing a statement requesting that the authorities provide at minimum suitable court facilities to temporarily house at least one criminal court and one civil court no later than last week Friday (September 28, 2018).









However, after extensive cleaning of the facility, Minister Maturine-Stewart admitted that rat droppings were still observed at the facility last week Friday and that additional remedial steps were taken over the weekend.

“The CAIPO Building is commissioned as of today,” the female minister told THE NEW TODAY on Tuesday.

According to Minister Maturine-Stewart, while the Bar has not said that they are not prepared to use the facility following extensive cleaning, members were expected to visit the facility to make their assessment on Wednesday.

“I understand they (the bar) will be doing that (assessing the CAIPO building) tomorrow (on Wednesday),” she said.

THE NEW TODAY understands that members of the Bar met on Monday to discuss the way forward.

However, when contacted for a comment on Tuesday, President of the Bar, female Attorney-at-law Lisa Taylor affirmed that there are discussions ongoing with the Attorney General and others and was “not in a position to make a definitive statement” at this time.