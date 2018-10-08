End of Pure Grenada Music Festival 2019

Chairman of the Pure Grenada Music Festival has announced the cancellation of the Pure Grenada Music Festival 2019.

Dieter Burkhalter says that they’ve enjoyed and appreciated the amazing responses from organizers, volunteers and patrons alike to PGMF 2016, 2017 & 2018 and were excited about the possibilities for PGMF 2019.

However, the Pure Grenada Music Festival has been a great financial responsibility and expense that Mr. Burkhalter has undertaken for the past three years, and although he’s been happy to do what he can to ensure the success of this event because he truly believes in it and the opportunities it could bring to the people of Grenada, he would be unable to shoulder the financial risk a fourth time.









An event like this one can only be sustainable with a collaboration between the private and public sectors.

Him and his team have been putting forward a great effort to curb these obstacles, but with just seven months left before the next scheduled festival, he must make the difficult but necessary decision to cancel next year’s event.

Mr. Burkhalter assures the public that he remains committed to music and to the development of music here in Grenada and will for sure find other ways to inspire growth and progress among the aspiring Grenadian musicians.

Perhaps in the future the team would be able to overcome our current difficulties and the Pure Grenada Music Festival will return to shores of Grenada, but for now, this is the course of action they must take.

For any further inquiries please contact us at info@grenadamusicfestival.com