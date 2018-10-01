Huggins continues its support towards Grenfin Swim Meet

The Grenfin OECS Qualifiers event has once again been endorsed by George F. Huggins through its Lucozade Brand with just over $5000 in sponsorship to host the swim meet.

The challenge trophy along with medals were handed over to the President of Grenfin Swim Club, Dwain Gellineau at a short ceremony held last week Wednesday at the Huggins Board room on the Kirani James Boulevard.

After the swim meet to be held from September 27-30, a total of 35 swimmers will be selected to represent Grenada at the 2018 OECS Championship to be held in Antigua in November.

Lucozade Brand Manager at Huggins, George “Porgie” Cherubin who spoke on behalf of the company said, “we at Huggins, we at Lucozade trust that this year 2018, will be bigger and better. Today our contribution covers the purchase of all the medals and trophies for the meet. A supply of Lucozade and Ribena products for resale at the event and other logistical support including tents, coolers and of course personnel to assist in selected areas.

“(Our) total contribution is just over $5000 – the largest individual sponsorship for the meet. That does not include the challenge trophy that was part of last year and is included this year and of course bids for the people officiating at the meet.

“Huggins and Lucozade and Ribena has been with swimming in the good times and the bad times and we stand ready to be with you when that time for bigger and better facility would eventually materialise.

President of the Grenfin Swim Club, Dwain Gellineau said the 4-day swim meet will give swimmers an international feel for swimming at the competitive level.

Gellineau indicated that this is the second year that the club has used a 4-day format for the competition rather than a 3-day event in the past.









This, he said is being done “to allow our swimmers to be exposed to the events that are offered at the international meet which are normally the longer events – 200 metres, 500 metres and by extending the meet to four days, we now allow swimmers to take part in those bigger events and still have a rest period in the other events”.

“…The meet is the second major swimming event on our calendar after the national champs which is normally held in February of every year, held by GASA. (There would be) medals for the first, second and third place. There will be age group trophies, for all the age groups and the female and male category, as well as the Huggins challenge trophy for the overall top club at the end of the meet”, he added.

President of the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA), Peron Johnson commended Grenfin Swim Club for collaborating with the umbrella body to host the meet and also thanked Huggins for its contribution.

Johnson noted that a number of very talented athletes have often emerged from the hosting of the event.

She said: “With such strong club structure in place, I can clearly say that your source of swimming is in good hands because without clubs there is no GASA. We at GASA, we hope that the partnership you have started with the club will not only strengthen as we seek to forge even greater and bigger linkage with you in terms of the development of sports.

“…It is through this partnership I must say with George F. Huggins, through its Lucozade brand that we saw the emergence of outstanding swimmers who have represented Grenada regionally and internationally and has made us proud. To all our swimmers who would be the beneficiaries of this partnership with George F. Huggins, I charge you to make the upcoming competition four days of friendly rivalry, where you would see new records being established and personal best performances achieved,” she added.

Johnson disclosed that the Good Hope pool has been developed to make the area more conducive for the hosting of the swim meet.